Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,517 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,516,000 after acquiring an additional 769,477 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2,834.2% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 702,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,271,000 after acquiring an additional 678,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,243,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,949,000 after acquiring an additional 636,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Prologis by 58.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,944,000 after acquiring an additional 531,932 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

In other news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,244. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.03. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

