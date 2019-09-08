Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.86. The stock had a trading volume of 882,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,748. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -88.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.13.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

