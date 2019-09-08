Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,887,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,743,000 after acquiring an additional 583,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,753,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,255,000 after acquiring an additional 188,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,945,000 after buying an additional 1,424,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,913,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $144.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Argus boosted their price target on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.