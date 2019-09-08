RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. TJX Companies comprises 1.6% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,428.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.35.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.14. 4,569,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353,982. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

