RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,729 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.7% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 6,168,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,598,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,840 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $140,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,303 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22,216.1% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 645,601 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $86.04. 4,096,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,827. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,266 shares of company stock worth $41,142,568. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

