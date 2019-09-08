RevolutionVR (RVR) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, RevolutionVR has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One RevolutionVR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. RevolutionVR has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1,206.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00672377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022438 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000549 BTC.

RevolutionVR Profile

RVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live . RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

