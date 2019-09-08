Revain (R) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip, Mercatox, Kucoin and C-CEX. Revain has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and $1.29 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00216231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01292657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00089102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BitFlip, OKEx, Cryptopia, YoBit, BitForex, Mercatox, Kuna, C-CEX, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

