Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Holdings Trimmed by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Retail Properties of America makes up about 4.3% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RVB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Retail Properties of America worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $90,013.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,791.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 1,082,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,969. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

RPAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

