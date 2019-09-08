Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $73.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.05%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,040,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $37,675,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,294 shares of company stock worth $64,840,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.