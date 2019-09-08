Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases New Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,484.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 494.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

RWR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 528,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,468. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

