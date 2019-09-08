Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,573,000 after purchasing an additional 358,129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 156.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at $252,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $90.50. 715,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,339. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

