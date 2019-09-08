Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $7.32 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,080,000 after buying an additional 925,630 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,952 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,446,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,943,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $299.83. 3,049,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,546. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $303.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.