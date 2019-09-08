Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $406,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 316.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,650,000 after buying an additional 227,831 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 131,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. 1,703,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,802. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.