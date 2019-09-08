Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,537 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,695,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,230,000 after purchasing an additional 396,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,008,000 after purchasing an additional 463,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,516. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $119.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

