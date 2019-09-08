Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $395,000 Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 516.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Centene were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 131.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 568.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 133.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 369.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.95.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.89. 2,860,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,221. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

