Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14,094.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $153.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,621. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $132.16. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

