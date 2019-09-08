Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $308,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 104.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,172,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,096,000 after purchasing an additional 251,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,437,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,263,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,973,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,581. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

