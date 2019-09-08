Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 2,586 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 407.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,505 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,633,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,680,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,138,000 after acquiring an additional 916,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 26.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,069,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,573,000 after acquiring an additional 854,857 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

NVS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.71. 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

