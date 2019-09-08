Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 16,603 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,347,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,238,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.