Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 2,474 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 2,474.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 56.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.38.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total value of $2,981,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 21,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $3,218,104.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,933 shares of company stock worth $20,835,462. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.70. 3,791,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,704. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

