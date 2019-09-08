Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 478,100 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 478,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Lamb Weston worth $99,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.22. 822,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.