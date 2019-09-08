Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 272,400 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,081,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.44% of Vector Group worth $88,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 785,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,117. Vector Group Ltd has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $16.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $538.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

