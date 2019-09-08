Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 130,700 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $425,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.3% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.11.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

