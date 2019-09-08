Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,561,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $118,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 601,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 217,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 121.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 184,062 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 189,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $237,996.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFSL shares. BidaskClub lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TFSL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,388. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.50%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.