Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,313,200 Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,313,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of Avalara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 442.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,768,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,145 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,111,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,211,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 623,195 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th. First Analysis assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.37.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $86,644.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $2,892,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,333,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,717,187 shares of company stock worth $204,812,347. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 891,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,233. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $94.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.