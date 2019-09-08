Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.58% of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV worth $92,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 119,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 71,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAC traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.53. The company had a trading volume of 104,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $191.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.921 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s previous dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAC. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.36 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

