Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $511.98 Million Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,277,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 111,556 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of BP worth $511,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BP by 18.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,348,019,000 after buying an additional 4,832,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 51.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,835,000 after buying an additional 4,126,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 80.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,705,000 after buying an additional 1,631,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BP by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $250,090,000 after buying an additional 989,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in BP by 65.1% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,790,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,299,000 after buying an additional 706,490 shares in the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,939,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $47.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

