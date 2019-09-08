Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $298.97 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,484,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.89% of Haemonetics worth $298,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 708.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $136,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $410,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,540 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,731 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.54. 323,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,666. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

