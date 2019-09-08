Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $151.95 Million Stock Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $151,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Axis Capital during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Axis Capital during the second quarter valued at $984,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 156.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 175,874 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 535,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,072. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $65.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research raised Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

