Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $121.67 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,015,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.10% of Rayonier worth $121,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.14 per share, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 328,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 349,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,110. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

