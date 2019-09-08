Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $116.66 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,647,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cadence Design Systems worth $116,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $3,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,596,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,122.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,909 shares of company stock valued at $11,671,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $77.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

