Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $106.56 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8,563.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 788,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $106,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36,721 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 465,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,932,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.95.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.54. 1,442,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $162.19. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

