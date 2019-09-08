Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 113,200 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.00% of Wingstop worth $111,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 4.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Wingstop by 2.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,222. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 133.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WING. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,116 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

