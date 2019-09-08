Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 10,600 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,383 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.23% of Mellanox Technologies worth $135,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLNX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.60. 321,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,211. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.99.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $196,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $272,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

