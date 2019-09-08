Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $326,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,236,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 price target (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 target price on Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.20.

In other news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.59, for a total transaction of $1,976,484.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,438. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CABO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,308.58. 41,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,246.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,112.76. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $767.15 and a one year high of $1,321.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.65 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 30.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.