Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 199,200 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $129,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Novocure by 2.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Novocure by 13.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novocure by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Novocure by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novocure alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NVCR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Novocure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered shares of Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Novocure news, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,005,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,274.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 158,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $13,922,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 113,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 915,588 shares of company stock valued at $64,635,358 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $85.66. 816,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.