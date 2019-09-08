Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,250,700 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,386,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $89,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 143.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 795,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 341.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 568,424 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the first quarter worth $5,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 175.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 523,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the second quarter worth $4,868,000. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.64. 1,319,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBS. ValuEngine cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

