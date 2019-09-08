Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $290,179.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, Bitbns and Binance. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $4.55 million and $290,179.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.