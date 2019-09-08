Reach (LON:RCH) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Reach (LON:RCH) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.99. Reach has a 1-year low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $269.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71.

Get Reach alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.