RBO & Co. LLC Sells 350 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. RBO & Co. LLC owned 0.65% of Oxford Industries worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 49.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 163,992 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 190,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 565,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,589,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $4,363,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,878,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXM traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $73.55. 121,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Oxford Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $93.52. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

