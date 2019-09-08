RBO & Co. LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 2.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 476,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,601 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 109.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. 3,989,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,508. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

