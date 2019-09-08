RBO & Co. LLC Has $11.52 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RBO & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after buying an additional 1,057,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,776,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,295,000 after acquiring an additional 90,623 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,011,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,792,000 after acquiring an additional 445,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,943,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. 9,347,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,238,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

