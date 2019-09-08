Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.24.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $78.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $165,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

