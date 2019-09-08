Radium Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $228.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radium has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020382 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000751 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,826,328 coins and its circulating supply is 3,814,840 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

