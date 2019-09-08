QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.92 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

QNST has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stephens set a $19.00 price target on QuinStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

QNST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. 634,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $585.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at $245,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $485,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,167.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,775. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.