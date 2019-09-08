Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,028,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,690,000 after buying an additional 541,910 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 28.5% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,945,000 after buying an additional 428,358 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $6,570,000. AJO LP grew its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 191.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 313,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 205,720 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2,103.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHSP traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $26.14. 132,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Chesapeake Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

