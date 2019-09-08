Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 2,148 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 309.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthequity by 72.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthequity stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 780,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,557. The company has a quick ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $243,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Healthequity and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

