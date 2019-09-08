Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,182 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $3,270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,322 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,568,000 after buying an additional 176,171 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.29 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

