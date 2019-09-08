Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stake Trimmed by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 357.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.61.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $100,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,815 shares of company stock worth $6,583,065. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. 1,634,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,026. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

