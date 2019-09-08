Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,842 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of AvalonBay Communities worth $40,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $522,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,301 shares of company stock worth $2,395,454 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.87.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.75. 684,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.47. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $167.01 and a 52-week high of $216.80.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

